They are today what Judge and Stanton were not yesterday

By: Carlos Moreta – El Moretablazo (@ carlosmoreta01)

The current season of MLB, has been served in favor of the offensive of the Cincinnati Reds, a set that, despite not offering a guarantee of success for the time being in the postseason, present in their ranks the great offensive duo of the league at the moment, being Nick Castellanos Y Jesse winker the protagonists.

As for offensive pairs today, we must go back to 2018 with the unification in the same lineup of Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge, this after Stanton’s 59 homers in 2017 and Judge’s 52 in the same year, which towards the lineup of the Yankees are the most powerful by far in the league, but linked to injuries and other factors, nothing has been as thought yesterday for New Yorkers.

With the 55 games of the young season of MLB for the Cincinnati Reds, with a participation of Nick Castellanos in 50 and Jesse winker in 48, we have undoubtedly seen an unexpected offensive display. With Castellanos having a batting average of .367, to be called the league leader, followed by Winker in second place batting for .344.

The success of this duo is not only summarized in a good batting percentage, but also an exorbitant average of on base, sustaining Nick Castellanos the third position of the entire league in this department with numbers of .445, while Winker .403, indicating that they both hit the bases in more than four out of every ten at-bats, and hit hits in more than three out of ten at-plate at-bats… super-star level indeed.

Having the pair of Nick Castellanos Y Jesse winker as the tip of the spear, the ninth of the Cincinnati Reds, combined for a batting average of .248 in his first 55 games of the current season, obtaining an adverse result from his pitchers, obeying an ERA of 4.97 earned runs, placing himself in the fourth position of the central division of the National League with a band of 26-29.