We all talk about Kate Middleton and Prince William because they will soon take over the reins of the British family. Her sons George, Charlotte and Louis also make regular headlines, as do Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who despite no longer being royalty, continue to make the talk.

However, we forget that there is a generation of young British royals worth talking about why are millennials or Gen Z. Here is a list of those that are worth knowing and you should follow on Instagram.