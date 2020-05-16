Every time more incredible superheroines to the adaptations begin to appear both in the cinema and on the small screen. Two of today’s top most powerful female characters are Supergirl and Captain Marvel in their respective studies. But, Why are Kara and Carol Danvers ?, is it just a coincidence or are they the same person.

The rivalry between Marvel and DC comics, has caused that on different occasions there are surprising similarities between their great repertoire of superheroes. In some cases, it has happened because many of the editors have been inspired by each other, in very rare cases but they have happened, has been because the writers have switched between the two companies and they wanted to continue telling similar stories.

The case of Supergirl and Captain Marvel is one of the most famous, because the two heroines share many similarities. From being blonde and having very similar sets of powers, and last but not least they carry the same last name “Danvers”. But, to know who copied who should be reviewed the story in the comics of the two to find out if it was a simple coincidence or if there really was any plagiarism.

Supergirl was created as the female equivalent of Superman, plus it was introduced in 1959 as Kal-El’s cousin Kryptonian Kara Zor-El, and originally took the human name Linda Lee. But in 1961 she was adopted by the Danvers family and took her last name and the name of Kara Danvers.

In 1965 Roy Thomas created Carol Danvers for Marvel Comics, who at the time was not a superhero and was rather a United States Air Force officer and chief of security at a restricted military base, plus she was the primary love interest for the original Captain Marvel. It wasn’t until 1977 that Carol became the new Captain Marvel, since in Marvel Comics they wanted more female characters in their bullets.

At the time that all this was happening, unfortunately for DC comics the popularity of Supergirl had dropped dramaticallySo Thomas always insisted that he wasn’t inspired by Supergirl when he named Carol Danvers.

Despite their similarities. The question to … Why are Kara and Carol “Danvers” ?, it seems to be answered that it was a simple and rare coincidence, despite how similar these two superheroes may be. But who is your favorite, Supergirl or Captain Marvel?