“They are the ones who are fooled”

For the Vox spokesperson in Getafe, José Manuel Fernández Testa, women are the only ones to blame for unwanted pregnancies, and they are also the ones who “allow themselves to be fooled” when they encounter the abuse of men like the tiktoker Naim Darrechi, who boasted live to millions of followers of removing the condom when having sex and telling his partners that he was sterile.

This crazy argument by the Vox councilor took place during the last telematic plenary session of the Getafe City Council (Madrid) this Monday, after an intervention by the Citizen spokesperson, Mónica Cobo, about Darrechi, who is facing a complaint for possible sexual abuse.

Fernández Testa’s response was the following:

Are you suggesting that the unwanted pregnancy is also the man’s fault? If that man that you give as an example who deceives women with whether or not to wear a condom, I say that they are the ones who allow themselves to be deceived, right? I say”.

The condemnation of these statements has not been long in coming. The mayor of Getafe, Sara Hernández, has denounced via Twitter the intervention of the Vox representative. “For the Vox spokesperson in Getafe, it is us, the women who harass us, rape us and kill us, who are guilty of sexist violence. Not only is it a disgrace, but it once again places the victims in the deniers’ target, ”laments Hernández.

Monica Cobo, the Councilor for Citizens to whom the Vox spokesperson addressed his words during the plenary session, has also expressed her rejection in networks: “This is very serious.”

For her part, the spokesperson and councilor for Podemos in Getafe, Alba Leo, has announced that her group will present a disapproval against Fernández Testa in the next plenary session in September. “Accusing and blaming the victim of abuse and exonerating the abuser is explicitly supporting the culture of rape. It’s intolerable ”, Leo denounces on Twitter. “Blaming the victim of sexual abuse is VERY serious and cannot be left that way,” he writes.

The debate during the plenary session occurred precisely as a result of the proposal that Vox presented in that session, entitled: ‘One hundred thousand women who abort in Spain every year do so because they are not sufficiently informed’. In this, the party proposes that the City Council of Getafe produce documentaries on abortion and carry out a counseling service on the termination of pregnancy and support and intervention on adoption.

At the moment, no councilor of the Popular Party of Getafe has condemned the words of Fernández Testa.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

