. – Eric Attayi, owner of the Urban Bicycle Gallery in Houston, Texas, has seen the pandemic transform his store in a way that most companies can only dream of.

Bicycles are sold before I have time to put them together for display. Attayi said that by early May, he had matched his 2019 sales. He has had to hire new employees to keep up with demand, and he hasn’t taken a day off since February. Attayi said he had made salary increases and started buying lunches for his stressed-out staff.

As unemployment reaches record levels and small businesses struggle to survive, bike shops have been an exception.

They are thriving either in car-dominated cities like Houston and Los Angeles or in more traditional cycling areas like Portland, Oregon, New York and Washington. Keeping enough bikes in stock and completing repairs in a timely manner has become a challenge. Customers are being rejected, in some cases.

A recent survey by the National Bicycle Dealers Association found that 83% of stores are concerned about their inventory levels. Bicycle manufacturers are struggling to keep up.

“We are generally a pretty slow and relaxed store,” Attayi said. “Now the phone doesn’t stop ringing. My boys feel overwhelmed and I totally understand it. ”

New customers are looking for ways to be active and outdoors. Bicycle shop owners say the closure of gyms and yoga studios during the pandemic has contributed to its boom. Others say customers are looking for a different transportation alternative to public transportation. Physical distancing is easier on individual modes of transportation, such as cars and bicycles. In March 2020, U.S. bicycle sales increased 39% compared to March 2019, according to the NPD Group, which tracks retail sales.

“Bicycles are like the new toilet paper,” Attayi said. “If they’re available, buy one.”

Garfield Cooper, owner of the ZenCog Bicycle Company, in Jacksonville, Florida, has additional mechanics working to try to keep up with a backlog of repairs. Repairs that are generally done within 24 hours now require up to a month. Cooper, like Attayi, said he has not had a day off since February.

While its sales generally decline in the summer months, with the increase in heat and humidity, Cooper said he has not yet seen a delay in business.

“It has been a long time since the bicycle has been so important to the American people,” Cooper said. “It’s great that they are interested in riding a bike.”

He is struggling to keep things like bicycle seats and helmets available. Cooper said he regularly calls other stores to find the parts he needs for repairs.

Robert Keating, owner of the Triathlon Lan, outside Los Angeles, said he has never seen anything like the current bike boom in the 37 years he has worked in bike shops. He has shifted his store from a focus on high-end bikes to affordable bikes that people can use in his neighborhood. Beach bikes have been especially popular, he said.

“Some people say‘ It is a great joy to be back on my bike. I can’t believe I’ve abandoned her for so long, ‘”Keating said. “Some people say‘ I can’t believe how difficult it is to drive. I’m going to regain my strength. ‘”

Bike shop owners also wonder how long the current boom will last. Some said customers were more interested in biking because with less car traffic, the roads felt safer. Your interest may decrease as traffic returns. But some cities have begun reallocating street space to bike lanes, which could lead to more cycling in the long term.

Approximately 600 kilometers of protected bicycle lanes have been built in the United States in the past decade, according to advocacy group People for Bikes.

Phil Koopman, owner of BicycleSpace in Washington City, compared the current bicycle boom to 1999, when many people bought computers to prepare for what was called the millennium bug, or Y2K.

“So those companies didn’t sell many computers for a few years because they all already had one,” said Koopman. “That is the big question. Is it a one-time thing or is it sustainable? ”

