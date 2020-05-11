© Alexandra Mendoza / U-T in Spanish

Members of the Covid Busters during a day on 5 and 10 of Tijuana

They call themselves Covid Busters and for two months, they have been visiting different parts of the city of Tijuana to sanitize the areas with the highest concentration of people.

This is a group of twenty friends who, several times a week, put on their personal protective equipment and take to the streets to spray water and chlorine in public spaces.

They do not ask for anything in return, because they say, they are just returning him to the city where they grew up a little from what he has given them.

“The idea is to create awareness within the population,” says Sergio Carbajal, president of the Emilio Rabasa Bar Association and one of the Covid Busters. “We do not charge, we do it from the heart because we are from Tijuana.”

The group’s name hints at the popular Ghostbusters franchise. They are friends of different ages and professions with the sole intention of helping.

During their daily commute they make stops to spray a solution of water and chlorine to what they find on their way such as sidewalks, public transport units, vehicles, benches and other contact surfaces.

On occasions, the sessions have spanned more than ten hours.

The intention is to hunt the virus and combat its spread, explains radiologist Eduardo Equihua, who is part of the group.

“It is like when they send us to wash our hands, the cleaner and sanitized we are, the better,” he stresses.

Initially they did it with their own resources, although as their work became more visible there are those who have come to donate chlorine or protective material. The group emphasizes that it does not receive any cash contribution. They have a Facebook page where they receive messages.

Tijuana has been one of the cities in Mexico most affected by this pandemic. As of Friday the 8th, 1136 confirmed cases and 340 deaths have been registered.

The group ensures it will continue its mission for as long as necessary.

This is how they do their bit.