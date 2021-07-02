They are the 15 finalists who seek to be crowned in Miss BumBum 2021

The most famous Brazilian butts in the world are ready to compete next Monday, July 5 in the contest Miss BumBum 2021.

After two months of voting, the fans of this contest chose 15 beauties who will engage in a well-defined rearguard duel.

This 2021 Miss BumBum celebrates 10 years of its Brazilian edition and after summoning 27 young people, less than half were the lucky ones to enter the final stretch.

Juh Campos, Rosie Leites, VanusaFreitas, Camila Beck, Deia Cavalheiro, Anandah, Vivi Lima, Polianna Real, Carla Rodriguez, Taty Sindel, Leila Dantas, Luana Luna, Lunna LeBlanc, Suzana Simonet and Kellyta Tharsys, are the beauties who seek to obtain the crown in the famous pageant.

“Thank you very much to all of you for your votes and to all the candidates for your efforts.“, Wrote the organizers on the official Instagram of the contest.

Meet the 15 finalists of Miss BumBum 2021 by sliding on the posts.

