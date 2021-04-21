they are real suits and they are sold

Smitzen brand muscle suits sold on websites like Taobao. Photo: Smitzen / Taobao.

Did you let your guard down during the pandemic, stop going to the gym, and gain weight? It is no problem! Now a new silicone suit can make you look like the Hulk, almost literally, except for the color green.

Although it may seem like a joke, it is a real product, which is for sale and, apparently, has its audience. So surely after seeing it you will begin to wonder if those monumental bodies that you see on Instagram are as real as they paint.

The Chinese online shopping website Taobao offers these Smitzen brand silicone jumpsuits that give people a quite realistic appearance as if they are in perfect physical shape, even with the desired defined abdominal muscles.

“The jumpsuits feature additional realistic elements, including chiseled arm veins and clavicles, which are sure to impress people by your sculpted physique,” says the product’s advertisement.

Smitzen brand full body muscle suits sold on websites like Taobao. Photo: Smitzen / Taobao

Even full body

Costumes are available in the upper or lower body or in full bodysuits, and the price ranges from $ 121 to $ 611. It is made of 100% medical grade silicone, unlike holiday costumes such as Halloween, which are usually polyester.

Another online retailer, AliExpress, is charging around $ 469 for an advanced Smitzen muscle suit for the upper body that gives the user the appearance of perfectly toned abs.

These muscular body suits have been available to consumers for at least two years, and they come from the film industry.

The quality has improved a lot lately, and some of the products on offer really do look real.

Human replicas for sale

It is not the first time that China has surprised us with hyper-realistic recreations of the human body that are a best-seller.

A few months ago we learned that export orders from manufacturers of sex dolls made in China were skyrocketing in large part due to the loneliness in which many people find themselves due to the confinement and social distancing that have been imposed to reduce the rate of COVID-19 infections.

Domestic demand for these types of products also increased during the lockdown in China. Models like the No. 85 doll, which recreates with great realism the face and body of women tailored to the taste of consumers, are very popular in the Asian giant.

