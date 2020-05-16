Not even all Covid-19 infection-free locations will return to normal from next Monday, May 18. There are 256 municipalities located in 14 entities that, according to the map of the federal Ministry of Health, have no registry of infections or neighboring towns with infections. Read Mexico will approve reopening of industries with the United States

However, some authorities of the so-called “municipalities of hope” take it with reserve. Oaxaca is the entity with the largest number of municipalities that could return to normal activities, with 175 demarcations distributed in all its regions.

“We will keep the Juquila Sanctuary closed for another month or two,” says Francisco Zárate, Municipal President of Santa Catarina Juquila, a town on the Oaxaca coast with 16,000 inhabitants and whose main risk is the faithful who visit the Sanctuary.

“What I say to the merchant friends and the hoteliers is that we would be useless for a few pesos in the bag if there is no health,” says the petista mayor. Since March 30, sanitary filters were installed in this town and traffic to the downtown area was restricted.

The closest hospital to Santa Catarina Juquila – where Covid-19 cases could be attended – is in the capital, about four hours by road.

While the state of Guerrero has 10 municipalities without contagion, mainly in the Costa Chica and the La Montaña region; however, the average population in these towns is 20 thousand inhabitants.

States where activities will restart. Image: Reformation

On Friday afternoon, the Municipal President of Cochoapa El Grande – with 18,458 inhabitants and where there are no records of infections – distributed pantries among the residents to try to keep them in quarantine for a few more days. Meanwhile, in the City Hall, the staff was getting ready to return to the attention of services next Monday, taking care of basic sanitary measures.

Other states with coronavirus-free boundaries – according to federal records – are Sonora, with 14 municipalities, most located in mountainous areas of the Sierra Madre Occidental.

As well as Puebla also with 14 localities, distributed in the Sierra Norte region and to the south in the Tepexi plains and the Atoyac River basin; and Jalisco, with 12, mainly in the southern area, in the region known as Lagunas and Sierra de Amula.

In the map of the Ministry of Health also appear without contagion 8 municipalities of Veracruz, 5 of which are in the Sierra de Zongolica; 5 of Nuevo León, located to the north and south of the entity; 5 in Chihuahua, located to the south of the entity; 4 in Tamaulipas; 4 in San Luis Potosí; 2 in Chiapas; and 1 in Guanajuato, Hidalgo and Yucatán.

