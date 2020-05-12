The Dominican ambassador to Chile, Rubén Silié, acknowledges that the reality of a group of Creole immigrants is sad and that the hope of return is not so easy, since none are in stranded conditions, but rather of immigrants who want to return to their country.

He explained that some Dominicans who were carrying out activities or in tourist conditions have already been repatriated.

The diplomat confirmed that more than a hundred Dominicans formalized the request to return to Quisqueya, given the situation they are going through.

In the case of Isabella Tejeda, who underwent cancer surgery, who made her situation known in a video posted on social networks, Ambassador Silié said that she already had knowledge and that she is on the list of those who want to return.

“This lady (Isabella) has already contacted the embassy, ​​we have provided her with the help that we have been able to do with the things that she proposed to need, but obviously what she wants is to return to the Dominican Republic and that the embassy did not tell her. can offer, for that it is quite a complicated process, for that you have to open several airports and get airlines. It is not such an easy process, and above all the Dominican Government has tried to repatriate the Dominicans who were stranded, “said the ambassador interviewed by phone.

He acknowledged that the pandemic has hit immigrants in Chile very strongly and that, in the case of Dominicans, that the majority carry out informal work and that more than a third of Creole immigrants were in the process of migratory regularization, it was left to the half when the pandemic hit.

Until these immigrants are regularized, they do not manage to enter the formal occupational structure, and therefore many are in desperate conditions, unable to pay the rent for the house.

Among the procedures that are carried out by the Embassy is to provide the corresponding information and achieve with the government to allow him access to the health centers of those who are ill.

He said that between 20 to 25 Dominicans have tested positive for coronaviruses, but there have been no deaths from the disease.

.