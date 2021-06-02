They are not original, but they are authentic. Trailer for ‘El cover’, the musical film by Secun de la Rosa

‘The cover‘, the musical comedy created and directed by Secun de la Rosa (‘ Ada ‘,’ The bar ‘), today presents its guerrilla artists from Benidorm in the official trailer of the film.

Lex Monner (‘The invisible line’) and Marina Salas (‘The area’) give life to two young music lovers who meet one summer night in Benidorm, this city being one more protagonist of the film. From stage to stage, Dani and Sandra discover the universe of anonymous singers … and love.

Juan Diego, Susi Snchez, Carmen Machi, Carolina Yuste, Lander Otaola and Mara Hervs complete the main cast of this film that on a musical level, has an unbeatable soundtrack with covers of songs by great artists, sung by the actors themselves, if Well, you can also hear the voices of Universal Music artists such as Roco Mrquez (who interprets “Mala” by Marelu), Kexxy Pardo (who interprets “Ring My Bell” by Anita Ward) or Agoney (who interprets “Little Respect” by Erasure ). In addition, it includes an exclusive indito song composed and performed by Antonio Orozco.

‘The cover‘is produced by Kiko Martnez through Nobody is Perfect, which has the collaboration of GTS Entertainment (Universal Music Group Partner) and Amazon Prime Video.

The film will be released in Spanish cinemas on July 23 by Entertainment One, although in a couple of days it will be presented worldwide at the 24th of a Malaga Festival that will be in charge of officially opening.

Click here to see it on YouTube. This and other trilers you can find on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section Movie trailers and videos of the web.

