“They are not going to do anything unilateral. If crimes are committed again, they go to court again”

The Minister of Territorial Policy and Public Function, Miquel Iceta, has defended this Monday the pardons to the leaders of the procés as a “quite sensible” bet for “reconciliation” and has slipped that the decision on its concession will be ready before summer.

“I think so, but my father used to say that believing is not knowing and as it does not depend on me … we have this difficulty in giving an opinion on something that has not happened and we move in the field of hypothesis and the abstract. But I don’t think it will take long ”, Iceta explained in an interview on Cadena SER.

In his conversation with Àngels Barceló, the Catalan minister has also been convinced that “they are not going to do anything unilateral”, something that worries those who insist on the lack of repentance of the condemned politicians, who insist that they would return to take the steps that they took in the past and that brought them before the Supreme Court. But “if crimes are committed again, they go to court again,” he has settled. “The independence movement has to maintain its objectives, but you have to comply with the law. I have only seen the unity of Spain at risk when the PP is in power ”, he adds.

Thus, and recalling the statements of the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, the minister has defended the need for “reunion and the return of politics”, something that the measure of grace “can help.” “We are obliged to wait and see what the Justice Minister’s proposal is, but if we are committed to reconciliation, it is a fairly sensible decision,” he insisted.

On the possibility that the PSOE pay a high political price for taking the step of the pardon, Iceta defends

