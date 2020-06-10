You have asked us, through our WhatsApp verification service, for a publication warning that the Government is putting up posters “International Vaccination Center” in its regional delegations regarding a supposed plan to inject genetic software. According to this theory, the COVID-19 virus is only an excuse to inject us with a vaccine that will synchronize us to a “digital identity, which will be issued in the Civil Registry”.

They also assure that the protocol consists of “shooting you a vaccine” while in another room “they seal your certificate that will provide you with a status of a class nature.” The text is accompanied by a photograph of the Government Delegation in Navarra, where you see a sign that says “International Vaccination Center”. Although the photo is real, the whole message that accompanies it is FALSE: We are facing a new “conspiracy theory” related to COVID-19.

The International Vaccination Centers have existed in all the Autonomous Communities for a long time and have the purpose of informing people who are going to travel to other countries of the vaccines that are recommended or mandatory given the health situation of each place.

On the website of the Ministry of Health you can find information of all kinds such as: location and hours of the Vaccination Centers, questions and answers from the International Vaccination Service, the world health situation by country or information on vaccines of interest for international travel .

On the other hand, we have contacted the Government Delegation in Navarra and asked them if the poster that appears in the photo has been recently placed and their response has been no. The “International Vaccination Center” poster has been placed on the facade of the building for several years, next to the access door and is located in that position to “signal and indicate to the public that this service is provided inside the building.”

In addition, there is still no SARS-Cov2 vaccine developed, despite multiple ongoing investigations. And, therefore, no planned general vaccination plan for the population. Finally, the text mentions Bill Gates, whose philanthropic work has focused on supporting the investigation against COVID-19 and who has been the protagonist of multiple hoaxes and conspiracy theories related to the new coronavirus.

