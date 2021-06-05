They are no longer hiding! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were caught in LA

The 51-year-old On The Floor singer had her head propped on the Oscar winner, 48, as he supported her with one arm. Before entering the site, the smile on the actors’ faces was remarkable. For this appointment Lopez she looked very elegant, in a bright pink turtleneck under a tan leather coat.

She elegantly tucked her locks into a messy bun and accentuated her features with an exact amount of makeup. As an accessory, he highlighted his neon pink STALVEY bag, which is made with lizard embossed leather. It also features the brand’s signature lock closure and envelope front. Plus some glittery hoop earrings.

JLo and Ben Affleck were also caught leaving their romantic and lively dinner. (Backgrid / The Grosby Group)

For his part Ben, who met Jennifer on the set of the blockbuster Gigli In 2001, she kept it casual in a black tee and matching biker jacket, completing the look with classic dark straight-leg jeans. The couple was also caught leaving the site, while they waited for the valet to deliver their car.

A source close to JLo and Affleck He assured that during their evening, the couple was very close: “They were very affectionate, very tender. He put his arm around her all the time.” Although they were not alone, they drank and dined with the manager of Lopez, Benny medina, and your production partner, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas.