“They are misinterpreting”: Fauci reiterates that only the fully vaccinated can skip the mask

15 minutes. The person in charge of the fight against COVID-19 in the United States (USA), Anthony Fauci, regretted this Wednesday that the citizens of the country are “misinterpreting” the new guidelines for the use of masks in people vaccinated against the disease, understanding that the recommendation of the health authorities indicates that no one has to use it.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced a week ago that people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can skip the use of a mask. He also raised the recommendation of physical distancing both indoors and outdoors, for those who are fully inoculated.

“I think people are misunderstanding,” Fauci said. He added that “they are thinking that (the new guidelines) are the withdrawal of the mandatory use of the mask for everyone,” Fauci said in statements to Axios.

CDC Recommendations

“It is a guarantee for those who are vaccinated that they can feel safe, whether outside or inside,” he defended. He denied that this “misinterpretation” was his fault. “People read (the recommendations) quickly, or listen to them halfway (…) They think we said ‘You don’t need to wear a mask anymore.’ That is not what the CDC has said,” Fauci reiterated.

The relaxation of the guidelines to avoid possible infections of COVID-19 in the US takes place within the framework of an improvement in the epidemiological situation in the country and a rapid advance of its immunization campaign.

So far, the United States has administered more than 276 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. More than 124 million people with the complete guideline. US health authorities have recorded more than 33 million infections, including more than 587,000 fatalities from the disease.