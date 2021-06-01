They are looking in Granada for two teenagers of whom nothing has been known since Sunday

The Civil Guard is looking for two adolescents after complaints in the metropolitan area of ​​Granada from relatives of both, who have no data on them since last Sunday, according to sources from the Armed Institute, which so far has not obtained results from their research.

Is about a 12-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl that he would have run away from home, it is believed that in the company of the former, with whom he shares an educational center. The complaints were filed at the Civil Guard posts in the metropolitan municipalities of Armilla and La Zubia.

The association of mothers and fathers of the school has published a message on its profile of the social network Facebook in which it reports the disappearance, they do not know if it voluntarily -matize-, “of two children of the school”, before which “the families they are very worried, so its diffusion is appreciated“.