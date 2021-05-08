They are looking for two brothers of five and six years who have disappeared since January in Casares

Stephani and Leonardo Centeno Ostapenko, six and five year old brothers, they disappeared in Casares, Malaga, last January.

SOS Disappeared has requested collaboration with all citizens to find them.

The little girl is 1.20 meters tall and has long brown hair. The boy is the same height and has short blond hair. They both have blue eyes.

The last time they were seen was the January 29 of this year, in the Malaga municipality. More than three months have passed and his whereabouts are unknown.

The association has spread the poster through its social networks, ensuring that it would be a “parental kidnapping”.

It joins the list of possible kidnappings carried out by the children’s parents themselves, such as the Anna and Olivia case that has acquired so much relevance nationally and internationally.