They are looking for the perpetrator of the shooting that left an injured in Times Square

15 minutes. The New York Police (NYPD) announced this Monday that they are looking for the perpetrator of a shooting that occurred yesterday afternoon in the touristy Times Square square and that left an injured person, who was transferred to a nearby hospital, although there is no fear for his life.

The incident took place at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and 45th Street, when the attacker “discharged a firearm and hit a 21-year-old man passing by in the back,” the NYPD explained through its account on Twitter, in which he posted a photo of the suspect.

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Do you know this guy? On 6/27/21 at approx 5:15 PM, in the vicinity of 45th St and 7th Ave in Manhattan, the suspect discharged a firearm, striking a 21-year-old male bystander in the back. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or anonymously call them at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/VdJtVcwapA – NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 28, 2021

According to The New York Times, several street record vendors in Times Square got into an argument and when the perpetrator pulled out his gun. This incident is very similar to the one that occurred just a month ago in the same area, in which 2 women and a girl were injured.

The victim of Sunday’s shooting is an upstate resident who was visiting the Big Apple with his family. After the bullet grazed his back, he received care at Bellevue Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

The event forced to cut some streets to investigate what happened, but normality returned to the place in less than 2 hours, according to local media.

680 shootings

It is the latest striking incident of firearm violence in the city. So far this year there have been 680 shootings, 53% more than the same period last year. The figure reflects the increase in crime in this large city and in others in the country.

That increase in crime was a key issue in the recent local primary elections. The Democratic front-runner and potential new mayor is former Brooklyn Borough President and Police Eric Adams, who proposes to strengthen the Corps.