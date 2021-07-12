They are looking for the parents of Dorian Antar, he does not know how to return home.

TECÁMAC, State of Mexico.- Authorities of the State of Mexico are looking for the parents or relatives of Dorian Antar Guevara Baldomar, who is under their protection.

In a bulletin where the photograph of the minor appears, the population is asked to provide information that allows Dorian, who left his home in the morning and was no longer able to return, to return home.

According to reports from the DIF System, the minor, whose name is Dorian Antar Guevara Baldemar, was found lost in the Real del Cid subdivision of the municipality of Tecámac in the State of Mexico.

The boy only knows that his father’s name is Ernesto Guevara Mejia.

Faced with this, they request support to locate their family and contact the Procurator for the Protection of Children and Adolescents at the numbers 55 2590 8300.

