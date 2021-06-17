They are looking for subjects who shot a driver in Rome. Do you recognize them?

MEXCO CITY.- The authorities are looking for two subjects who fled aboard a scooter after shooting the driver of a gray vehicle on Insurgentes Avenue, at the height of Durango Street, in the Roma neighborhood.

The two subjects approached the motorist and without a word they shot him repeatedly and then fled. Both were recorded by security cameras in the area.

Elements of the Citizen Security Secretariat (SSC) were alerted to the attack and immediately implemented a security operation in the area to locate the attackers, but they were unsuccessful.

The affected man, a 54-year-old man, was diagnosed by paramedics with injuries to the collarbone and chin on the left side, for which he was transferred to a hospital for medical attention; Meanwhile, the truck had two impacts on the driver’s side window.

Those responsible were recorded by the security cameras in the area and are already being sought by the authorities.

