They are looking for Soad Alid Allam, a disappeared young model from Salamanca: she was suffering harassment

The National Police investigates the disappearance of Soad Alid Allam Sánchez, a 20 year old young model what’s in whereabouts unknown since Friday afternoon when she was last seen at the Salamanca bus station to travel to Valladolid, according to local media Salamanca 24 hours.

Apparently the girl has been victim of harassment after posters were hung insulting her at the School of Fine Arts where she studies. The authorities were aware of this and they had opened an investigation to clarify these facts. Soad, in addition, had previously suffered situations of this type that had been solved thanks to the help of professionals.

Despite experiencing this horrible situation, her mother assures that the young woman It was quiet and that she had not told her that she was particularly worried or nervous during a visit to a beauty salon on the day of her disappearance.

The clue of her whereabouts was lost shortly after, when the girl arrived at the bus station, accompanied by a friend. The security cameras of the halt show that he got into the vehicle, but from 7:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon He does not answer the phone to messages and calls from those close to you.

The young woman is dark, slim and with long black hair. It measures 1.72 and the last time it was seen he wore all his black clothes: leggings, military boots and jacket, plus a pink sweatshirt.

The authorities have requested citizen collaboration to try to locate the Soad, for which they have provided the contact telephone numbers of the National Police (923 12 77 00/091) and of the family (666 46 01 04) for all those who can provide information about it.