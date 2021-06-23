They are looking for environmental leaders; They open Operation COP

MEXICO CITY.

The Climate Reality Project, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Relations and the Mexican Youth Institute, today launched the call for Operation COP to train 30 young university students interested in the fight against the climate crisis and can actively participate as part of the delegation official who will represent Mexico at COP26.

Of the 30, two women and two men will be chosen to accompany decision makers to Glasgow, Scotland, the site of the climate negotiations, after being postponed for a year due to the covid-19 pandemic.

POSITIONS

The four selected young people will participate in the elaboration of the official position of the Mexican State, enter all the meetings of the delegation made up of representatives of the government and civil society, as well as take part in the actions of the global activism that meets at the COP , advanced to Excelsior Martha Delgado, Undersecretary for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights of the Ministry of Foreign Relations.

The pre-training will be a great opportunity for young people to understand the language of the COP negotiations, he added, and most importantly, the opinion of the 30 and the four who would attend will be considered.

The youth will be accredited as members of the Mexican delegation; They will participate in the activities of The Climate Reality Project, in addition to those of civil society —which always have events—, they will be able to make statements, be part of the initiatives of civil society organizations, not only on issues related to Mexico, but they could also join global activism … In addition, they will be part of the consultations carried out by the government for the elaboration of the official position and the different decision-making … The spaces for young people are very wide and the experience will be interesting and unique, not only for them, but also for us (at the Foreign Ministry), ”Delgado said.

The selection mechanism, explained Natalia Lever, director for Mexico and Latin America of The Climate Reality Project, must respond to four values: diversity, inclusion, justice and equity.

Students from all over the country, between 18 and 25 years of age, who are pursuing a university degree – no matter which one – or a postgraduate degree in public and private universities, as well as those who graduated a year ago, will be able to participate. As of today, June 23, and until July 12, the call is open through the page https://www.gob.mx/imjuve.

Natalia Lever, Director for Mexico and Latin America of The Climate Reality Project

PROCESS

The requirements are to be Mexican by birth, advanced level of English, have a valid passport and have availability from August 17 to October 24 to train and the fourths that are selected, be willing to travel to Glasgow from October 29 to October 14 November.

The 30 best profiles of young people who demonstrate leadership in their communities, who have an interest in climate policy and who may be, in the not too distant future, diplomats of our country will be chosen, “he said.

The idea of ​​Operation COP arose from the UN Conference on Climate Change held in Madrid in 2019, seeing the protests of young people at a global level, inspired by the activism of Greta Thunberg, “and in The Climate Reality Project we saw the need to form qualified and organized cadres for decision-making ”.

With this motivation, the organization, founded by the former vice president of the United States, Al Gore, entered into talks with the delegation of the Mexican government about the opportunity to understand the vision of the youth and these of being able to learn from “who are in charge of doing and executing the country’s public policy and thus Operation COP was designed to train young people for more than two months in climate science, international diplomacy, environmental diplomacy, climate diplomacy and financing, which is the axis of COP26, said Lever.

