They are looking for Diego for attempted femicide against Fernanda and Polly, have you seen him? Report it! Excelsior

The authorities of the Attorney General’s Office and the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City seek and ask for help from other entities to locate Diego Armando Helguera, the individual identified as the person who ran over Fernanda and Polly after he was run from a party last weekend.

The young aggressor is wanted for attempted femicide against his friends after he was taken from a party on Saturday because he was drunk and having inappropriate attitudes.

Already in the street you can see in the security videos how some young people, including Fernanda and Polly, are among those who ask Diego to leave, some of them even push him.

After a few seconds, the supposed cadet named Diego Armando Helguera goes for his vehicle, a white Ford Fiesta and directs it to the young people to run them over, several manage to dodge it, but Fernanda and Polly are unable to get off.

Diego Armando runs over them, Frenada remains lying on the pavement, while Polly is dragged several streets.

The prosecution reported that it will accuse Diego Armando Helguera of attempted femicide.

At the home where Diego lived with his mother, there is no longer any movement, so the authorities suspect that both fled. Since Saturday his car has not been there, nor his mother’s.

The FGJ and the SSC ask the population for help to report him in case of locating him either in the capital or in another entity since it is believed he fled to the state of Guerrero.

María Fernanda Olivares (Polly) is in an induced coma at the Xoco Hospital and is reported seriously.

Meanwhile, Fernanda Cuadra remains in the Balbuena Hospital, has a skull fracture and they point out that he could lose an eye.

HE TURNED OFF his PHONE YESTERDAY … and Fled

The authorities are looking for Diego Helguera accused of trying to kill Polly and Fernanda; they are in very delicate health.

The @FiscaliaCDMX believes that she fled to Guerrero

