They are looking for a suspect in an attempted sexual assault on a woman in Brickell – Telemundo Miami (51)

Miami authorities reported on the arrest of the alleged suspect of sexually assaulting a woman who lives in an exclusive building in Brickell, and who on Tuesday night reported being the victim of an alleged sexual assault.

Detectives from the Miami City Police Department identified and arrested 23-year-old Diontae Blackman, who faces charges of sexual assault, threats and attempted robbery with a deadly weapon.

The young man was recorded on surveillance video from the cameras of the building located at 1000 SE and 1st Avenue, where the alleged assault took place. Then, around 7 pm last Tuesday, he circumvented the security of the place to go to the victim’s apartment and threaten her with a metal object.

Kenia Fallat, a spokeswoman for the Miami police, says that everything occurred “when she was going to enter her apartment, (he) pushes the door telling her that if she does not perform oral sex on her, he will hit her.”

The victim, according to authorities, managed to escape from his attacker, hid in his bedroom and then from his balcony asked for help, while the man fled the scene.

After learning about the events, residents of the area said they were surprised as there are several security measures in the building that limit the access of strangers to the apartments, including a coded key that opens the doors of the place and that only residents have.

The authorities are still asking for the community’s collaboration, if you have any additional information you can contact the Miami Dade County Crime Stop Line 305 471 8477.