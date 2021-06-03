They are looking for a missing minor when he was kayaking in the Ebro in Miravet

The Firefighters of the Generalitat have deployed a comprehensive device to trying to locate a minor, about 15 years old, who has disappeared while practicing with a kayak in the Ebro, at the height of Miravet (Tarragona), in an activity organized by its institute in Sabadell (Barcelona).

As reported by the Mossos d’Esquadra and the Firefighters, It was the young man’s teachers who alerted the emergency number 112 at 01:06 p.m. of the disappearance of the young man, before which a wide search device has been deployed.

The young man was practicing with a kayak on the Ebro river, at the height of Miravet (Tarragona), after boarding the so-called Miravet platgeta, together with his colleagues from the Sabadell institute.

Firefighters have sent 14 units to the area, including a helicopter, teams of divers and a boat. within the framework of a search device in which the Mossos d’Esquadra and the Emergency Medical System (SEM) have also been activated.