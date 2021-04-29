They are looking for a father and two daughters of 1 and 6 years who disappeared in Tenerife

The Civil Guard has set up a search device in Tenerife for a father and his two daughters, ages 1 and 6, whose disappearance was reported this Tuesday, informed sources of the armed institute.

According to the National Center for the Disappeared, the minors are named Anna and Olivia Gimeno Zimmerman and Father Tomás Antonio Gimeno.

The father is a 37-year-old man, 1.85 meters tall and weighing 75 kilos, who the last time he was seen was wearing a dark-colored shorts and a black t-shirt, according to the description published on the website of the National Center for the Disappeared of the Ministry of the Interior.

The oldest girl wore long gray sweatpants, blue sweater and black sneakers.

According to the local newspaper Diario de Avisos, the man, who he was not authorized to take the girls, sailed with them from the Marina of the port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife in a pleasure boat that has been found empty in front of the port of Güímar. The authorities consider this to be a high-risk case.

They investigate the boat

The Civil Guard is also investigating the discovery of a boat empty property of the father, according to sources from the Benemérita.

Apparently, the boat was located off the coast of Puertito de Güímar and was intercepted by the salvage ‘Tenerife’ and ‘Punta Salinas’, while a Civil Guard patrol boat has taken over its transfer.

The Sasemar 103 Maritime Rescue plane was in charge of giving the location of the vessel, which at the time of being intercepted he was adrift and with no one on board.