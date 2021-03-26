They are looking for a driver who hit a pedestrian and then fled – Telemundo Miami (51)

Miami police are investigating an accident that left a man dead this morning and where a driver fled after the incident.

According to the police, the fatal accident occurred at approximately 3:15 in the morning of this Sunday. This time it happened on busy 36th Street and 21st Street in northwest Miami, near Allapattah.

When officers responded to the alert, they found a pedestrian at the scene who was brutally hit by an unknown hit-and-run vehicle.

Osvaldo Díaz, a resident of the area, says that “it is not surprising to see that, accidents are here. You see a lot on television many accidents due to irresponsibility on the street when guiding a car or a car, a motor vehicle.”

The information provided by the police indicates that the victim was an adult male, who was transported via Miami Fire Rescue to Jackson Memorial Hospital in extremely critical condition, where he later passed away from his serious injuries.

Police have not provided further details about the driver involved, the vehicle, or the identity of the victim. Anyone with information about this accident should contact the Miami-Dade Crime Hotline at (305) 471-8477.