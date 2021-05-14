They are looking for a couple who want to take care of the island in the Bahamas for $ 120,000 a year



In addition to salary, they offer various benefits.

Photo: Artem Beliaikin / Pexels

The pandemic has come to modify the lifestyles of all, But it has also caused many to rethink what it is they want to do in the months or years to come.

Despite the fact that the coronavirus caused several to lose their jobs, the truth is that this has also served to venture to try new things in order to obtain the necessary income to live.

If you find yourself at that crossroads, you are probably interested in him.A vacancy launched a couple of days ago by a millionaire family that owns several luxury residences in Florida and which owns a private island in the Bahamas.

It turns out that the owners of the island they are offering $ 120,000 a year, as well as accommodation and medical insurance to a couple who wants to work taking care of their property.

This job offer was published by the Polo & Tweed agency, which specializes in recruiting and hiring domestic staff, in particular maintenance managers, cleaning staff, gardeners or babysitters for families with high purchasing power.

The job is offered to a couple who wants to dedicate their workday to help and manage various properties that a family owns in Naples, Florida, and a private island in the archipelago of the Bahamas, to join the work team they already have. the owners.

The work has a schedule from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and overtime is paid separately. In addition, other benefits are offered such as car, free weekends, dental insurance, as well as trips with the family.

The only requirements that are requested are that they have experience, speak English and if they are not from the United States, they have permission to work in the country.

The applicant couple is also asked to be discreet, of good manners and professionalism, especially to know how to manage themselves and a lot of their own initiative.

