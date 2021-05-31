They are looking for a bear in Asturias after a serious attack on a woman who was struck in the face and broke her pelvis

A 75-year-old woman was injured this Sunday in the municipality of Cangas del Narcea, Asturias, after being attacked by a bear while I was strolling.

The event occurred when the family was walking between the towns of Sonande and Llamedo. The woman was separated from the rest of the family. he related that a large bear came out of the gutter onto the road, He stood up on his hind legs and gave him several blows.

As reported by the Union de Sectroriales Agragias de Asturias (Usaga) union, the woman suffered a torn pelvis and had a tear in her face. After the incident, the bear, a large adult, quickly moved away. He was seen by the rest of the family.

According to El Comercio, members of the Bear Foundation and the Principality Nursery plan to inspect the area in order to locate the animal to sedate and remove it from the area.