The association SOS Disappeared has activated the search for Carla Camacho Jiménez, a 17-year-old minor disappeared in the Ourense municipality of Allariz.

According to the poster published by the organization, the young woman is 1.60 meters tall, has a thin complexion, has brown eyes and her hair is long and black.

Carla Camacho Jiménez wears missing a week, since last Friday, May 7, according to SOS Disappeared.