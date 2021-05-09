They are looking for a 13-year-old boy who disappeared when he bathed in the Ebro

The Zaragoza Firefighters have resumed this Sunday, May 9, at 08.00 hours, the work of search for the 13 year old boy disappeared this Saturday while bathing in the Ebro river with two friends.

A fisherman saw the young man by last time in the water, at the height of the jetty of the Expo, in Ranillas.

According to the National Police, the man called 112, around 6:45 p.m., commenting that he had seen him swimming in the middle of the river and, suddenly sank. The strong currents that were in the water at that time could be the reason why the young man disappeared.

“I have seen him put his head in and out several times. In the end, it started like a ask for help, but we thought he was joking. When we saw that it didn’t really come out, we all got very nervous. I wanted to get in, but they haven’t let me, “one of the friends who accompanied him told Heraldo.

The firefighters, with the diving units of Park 1 and 3 and a canine unit they are currently tracking the area.

Due to the lack of visibility At 10 pm, they had to suspend the search until this Sunday morning, which has been resumed.

“In these cases you have to rush to the last possibility, but it is an area of ​​wells and siphons, with a great turbidity of water, “explained a command of the National Police.” We will be according to what the divers say, who are the ones who really know about this, “he added.