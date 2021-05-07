They are looking even in Florida for Aaliyah Ramírez, 14, who disappeared 5 minutes from her home in Indiana

Authorities are looking in several states of the United States for the 14-year-old girl of Hispanic origin Aaliyah Ramirez, who disappeared a week ago in Indiana when he was supposed to take a school bus near his home.

Indiana police extend search for Aaliyah to Florida

A report this Thursday from CBS 12 indicates that the investigation into the disappearance of Ramírez in Syracuse takes the agents to Palm Beach County in Florida.

The sheriff’s office for that county assists the Indiana police in inquiries.

The authorities searched a home in Boynton Beach, but they did not find the minor and no signs of her whereabouts.

Investigators believe that the young woman, who would be in danger, could be in Marion, Indiana, Georgia or in the aforementioned state.

The teenager was last seen on her way to the school bus stop at around 8 a.m. on April 27. From that moment on, the young woman lost track of her and did not return to the house.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the girl’s father is a suspect in the disappearance.

Court documents from 2015 cited by the aforementioned chain indicate that Ramírez’s father had parental privileges withdrawn and that visits to his daughter should be monitored. The reasons are not clear.

“Silver Alert” to find the whereabouts of the missing youth Aaliyah Ramirez

The authorities issued a Silver Alert public in the United States to try to rescue the minor.

A page on Facebook to gather information that leads agents to establish the girl’s whereabouts was also opened, and, in a matter of days, users from different states joined the discussion.

Ring camera video shows Aaliyah Ramírez before disappearing

A video from a Ring surveillance camera from a Ramírez neighbor shows the last images of the girl before disappearing.

In the video obtained by the minor’s ballet instructor, Hailey Toy, she is seen leaving her home quietly.

The recording was shared this week by outlets such as 16 News Now and Telemundo.

The walk between the girl’s house and the bus stop is approximately five minutes.

The missing woman is 5’9 ”tall and weighs about 138 pounds; he has black hair and brown eyes. The last time she was seen, she was wearing a black zip-up jacket, gray and white sweatpants and a Nike backpack.

If you have information about this case, you can contact the Syracuse Police Department at 574-267-5667 or you can also call the 911 emergency system.