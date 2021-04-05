“They are killing the players”

04/05/2021

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City coach, criticized the lack of rest that exists this season in football and pointed out that UEFA and FIFA are “killing the players.”

“It’s too much,” said the Spanish coach. “They are human beings, not machines. I know some of them are sad because you want to play it all, but that is not possible“, said Guardiola, who in the victory against Leicester City made six changes compared to the last game.

“To be fine in all competitions this year without spectators, in the shortest season in history, If you don’t break, you can’t compete and you couldn’t be in the position we are in.“he added.

“They could play, yes, they have an incredible mentality, but they need to rest. UEFA and FIFA kill players because it’s too much. We haven’t had a week off since we started. “

The Premier League is the only one of the major leagues that does not allow five substitutions per game and keeps it at three.