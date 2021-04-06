“They are killing the players”

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City manager, criticized the lack of rest that exists this season in football and pointed out that UEFA and FIFA are “killing the players”. The Catalan coach has not hidden his anger at the situation that also aggravates the Premier League, the only one of the major European leagues that has not allowed the five changes after the pandemic.

“It’s too much“said the Spanish coach.”They are human beings, not machines. I know some of them are sad because you want to play it all, but that is not possible“Guardiola assured. The Manchester City manager included six changes in the starting team with respect to the previous game, in the match that beat Leicester City last Saturday 0-2.

“To be fine in all competitions this year without spectators, in the shortest season in history, If you don’t break, you can’t compete and you couldn’t be in the position we are in.“He explained about the constant changes in the onces ‘cityzens’.

“They could play, yes, they have an incredible mentality, but they need to rest. UEFA and FIFA kill players because it is too much. We haven’t had a week off since we started“he added.

It is also important to remember that after the stoppage due to confinement, UEFA and FIFA have included one more match in their match windows, being three the total of those that dispute the selections in just one week.