04/20/2021 at 1:37 PM CEST

The president of the UEFA, Aleksander & Ccaron; efferin has told the clubs involved in the Super league what “They are in time to change their minds and correct their mistake”, mainly out of respect for the fans and the history of football.

The Slovenian leader was present at the UEFA Congress held in Switzerland, where he was again very critical of the initiative of the twelve clubs, reminding them that “If now they are giants it is partly thanks to UEFA”.

& Ccaron; eferin wanted to target English clubs specifically. “I would like to address the owners of some English clubs. They have made a huge mistake, they have ignored the culture of footballBut what matters is that they have time to change their minds, everyone makes mistakes, the English fans deserve that you correct theirs, they deserve respect, “he said.

He also highlighted the support that UEFA has received from all governments, FIFA, leagues, fans and the media and especially thanked the role of some presidents such as PSG, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, that of Bayern Munich, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, the Olympique de Lyon, Jean-Michel Classrooms, and that of Sevilla, Jose Castro, present in the room. “Thank you Nasser. You have shown the person you are. Thanks to Rummenige, Aulas, José, that yesterday we had a good conversation. You have chosen solidarity. We have chosen solidarity and it is the right choice that we will not regret” , he remarked.

In his speech, & Ccaron; eferin defended UEFA’s sports model and its competitions, which need “know that anything is possible, that everyone has a chance and keep the dream alive “.

“Football is dynamic and unpredictable, it is what makes it so beautiful, so popular and so successful,” he said, giving the examples of Manchester United before the arrival of Sir Alex Ferguson wave Juventus in Serie B 15 seasons ago. In a very critical tone, he pointed out that the clubs that support the Super League “they don’t understand that football changes” Y “They only see the changes in their bank accounts.”

“Those clubs that are believed to be big and untouchable they must remember where they come from, they must realize that if they are giants today it is thanks in part to UEFA, which for 60 years has protected the ideal of competitions, they are based on sporting merit. Without UEFA, who knows where they would be “, he asked himself.

& Ccaron; eferin predicted that football will emerge strengthened from the current crisis and was sure that it will be at the height of organizing a successful Eurocup, what will be “the perfect opportunity to show the world that Europe is adapting”.