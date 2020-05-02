Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

Long weekend, and video game fanatic players can start enjoying the promotion of two great titles that come totally free, for a limited time.

Through Epic Games Store Starting this Thursday, April 30, two new games join the rotation of the company, which for more than a year has been giving away two titles permanently each week.

Amnesia: The Dark Descent

Now what’s next. Amnesia: The Dark Descent it is without a doubt a classic of horror and terror among video games.

Launched in 2010 and hugely popularized by PewDiePie in later years, you play a waking person trapped in a castle full of horrors, remembering virtually nothing of his past, desperate to find out the secrets he hides and escape.

You can download the game at THIS LINK.

Minimum requirements:

OS: Windows XP / Vista / 7

Processor: 2 GHz – Low-end CPUs like Celeron or Duron will need twice the speed

Memory: 2 GB of RAM

Hard Drive: 3 GB of free space

Graphics: Radeon X1000 / GF 6 – Integrated chipsets and very low-end cards may not work.

Crashlands

This title is an ARPG (an RPG with real-time combat) in which you play a galactic truck stranded on a planet after being attacked. Unfortunately, the inhabitants of the planet are hostile, so you must craft new weapons and equipment to survive and end the threat.

You can download the game at THIS LINK.

Minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 8 / 8.1, 10

Processor: 2.0 Ghz

Memory: 2.5 GB of RAM

Graphics: 128mb of Video Memory

DirectX: Version 9.0

Storage: 500 MB of available space

