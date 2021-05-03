they are going to restore it using a peculiar retractable floor system

It was 2014 when Dario Franceschini, Italy’s Minister of Cultural Goods and Tourism, took up the idea of ​​archaeologist Daniele Manacorda to give the Roman Colosseum an arena. Much has happened since then, but finally the project has been solved and not in any way, but with a retractable and rotating floor system that will allow not only to walk through the sand, but see the lower floor from it and protect it.

The project, which has a budget of 18.5 million euros, has been awarded to Milan Ingegneria. The new sand will be light, reversible and sustainable. For it, Accoya wood will be used and movable panels will be used that “thanks to the rotation and translation, they will guarantee flexibility and allow the underground structures to be opened to natural lighting”, as explained by the Italian Ministry of Culture. Its operation is most curious.

A sand almost removable

The idea of ​​the project is not only to return the sand to the Roman Colosseum, but to preserve the monument and the underground spaces of the structure. The sand is made from an infinite number of Accoya wood panels obtained with a “particular process that increases strength and durability.” The arena will be composed of several modules which, in turn, will be made up of several wooden panels.

Under these panels there is a retractable system that rotates the panels, whose natural position is horizontal, to put them vertically. Subsequently, they are pushed forward or backward to open or close the arena. In this way, the new sand will not only allow you to see inside, but will also guarantee natural ventilation and lighting.

On the other hand, around the sand 24 mechanical ventilation units will be installed that will control the temperature and humidity of the underground rooms. According to the Ministry of Culture, this system is capable of completely renewing all the indoor air in 30 minutes. In addition, a rainwater collection system has been implemented that divert the water to public toilets for use.

It is a project that has taken a few years, but is finally underway. In 2014 the plan was put on the table, between 2015 and 2020 the studies were carried out and the methods to carry out the restoration were defined, at the end of 2020 the specifications were presented and on February 21 the selection of the project of Milan Engineering. The new arena is expected to be completed by 2023.

