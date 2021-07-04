They are going to reduce the wage gap between men and women

MEXICO CITY. Deputy Fabiola Raquel Guadalupe Loya Hernández, from MC, promotes an initiative that reforms the General Law for Equality between Women and Men, in order to guarantee parity in remuneration and benefits, with respect to work of equal value.

It proposes adding article 17 to establish that “the National Policy on Equality between women and men will incorporate surveillance mechanisms to guarantee that women receive equal pay and benefits, with respect to work of equal value performed by men, as well as to give monitoring the progress of parity in the public and private spheres ”.

It may interest you: Senate approves equal pay for men and women

The proposal, referred to the Gender Equality Commission, indicates that despite the reforms and public policies that have been implemented for the economic empowerment of women, there was a wage gap of 18.8 percent between women and men in 2019, a of the broadest among the member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), since the average is 13 percent.

He adds that this is alarming, since women represent more than 50 percent of the country’s population; however, they do not have the same opportunities or the same benefits as men in multiple areas of social life such as work and in the remuneration they receive for doing the same job.

It points out that the above coincides with the study “Structural discrimination and social inequality”, carried out by the Ministry of the Interior, the National Council to Prevent Discrimination and the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, which found that the wage gap in Mexico is on average 34 percent of labor income per hour worked, which implies that women’s wages must be increased by more than a third to be equivalent to men’s.

Likewise, the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex) refers that the gender gap is conserved in the average salary perception, accentuating in 31 of the 32 federative entities; that is to say, women continue with an average salary below that of men.

These data indicate that only Veracruz reports a positive balance in the first month of 2021, of 2.4 percent among the 433.16 pesos that men receive as a daily salary associated with workers insured in the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) and 443.57 pesos. that women enter, according to data from the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS).

It may interest you: Women work more and earn less

The most pronounced differences were in Coahuila with 22 percent; Campeche, 21.6 percent; Chihuahua, 19.4 percent; Aguascalientes, 18.5 percent and Durango, 18.2 percent.

Against this background, it considers that if the reform is approved, it would be possible to guarantee a right to equal remuneration, benefits, and parity of treatment with respect to work of equal value, which is established in Article 1 of the Political Constitution and in the Law Federal Labor, where it is demanded that workers have an employment relationship with full respect for their human dignity, without discrimination.

* jci