The Thebes plan for the return of football in Spain it’s a disaster. While from the bosses they rubbed their hands with the bulk test purchase and an almost imminent return to training was planned, everything has been slowed down due to the actions of the Ministry of Health and the opposition of clubs and players to the measures adopted from the League.

OKDIARIO exclusively revealed that the Barcelona squad in its vast majority does not want to play again. They do not trust that their safety can be guaranteed nor are they convinced by the idea of ​​having to do a preseason to play a month and a half of competition. But the footballers from Barcelona are not the only ones. They are not alone.

This newspaper has been able to learn about the thoughts of different First Division team captains who are not willing to give in to pressure or rush to return and warn that “They are going to have to accept” what they say because besides being footballers, they are “people”.

The players are aware that “The League has many economic interests”, but they do not hide that they are afraid of the consequences that their families may also suffer. «We have to set minimums and they will have to listen to us because the measures they are taking are rigorous and excessive«, They add.

Another issue that most of them agree on is their refusal to join. The football players they don’t want to have to confine themselves in order to resume the competition. However, in the end everyone has their opinion on a subject in which there is so much involved.

For example, Fali, Captain of Cádiz, Second Division leader surprised a few days ago by assuring that he refused to train and play. “If it is true that they are 100% sure that we are not going to be exposed to the virus, they should sign a piece of paper for us. If something happens to any soccer player, something happens to them too«, He assured. Others, on the other hand, are calmer and are willing to comply with what is sent from the different organizations.

The League planned a multi-stage return to training that included regular testing for the coronavirus. The initial idea the League was working on with the medical services was start testing on April 28. These tests would be repeated every three or four days when the trainings that were scheduled for May 4 and return to competition later that month or in June.

However, conducting tests has sparked controversy. The AFE asked on Friday morning to confirm whether it was really possible to do the tests and some players, such as those of the Racing squad, do not see “appropriate” that professional football monopolize the COVID-19 test “when there are not enough” for toilets and other people who fight the crisis on the front line. They have also been joined by different voices such as that of the Getafe player, Etxeita; or Deportivo, Borja Valle.