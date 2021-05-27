“They are gay degenerates who smell like AIDS”

Since Måneskin participated in Eurovision 2021 representing Italy, there are many comments that he has had to put up with. Not only have they questioned their victory, but they have been accused of taking drugs -even in full gala-, something that It was already denied after taking a test that was negative. But now, they have received harsh criticism from Belarusian television.

The country, whose system of government is a presidential republic led by Aleksandr Lukashenko, has been singled out on multiple occasions as “the last European dictatorship” and, in fact, in this edition of Eurovision they were expelled after they presented a candidacy in which the letter praised the work of its leader and ridiculed the opposition.

The European Broadcasting Union eliminated the country from the contest because “it questioned its apolitical nature”, so Belarus did not even broadcast the festival. But now, they have shown that not only did they not care about this expulsion, but that they had the national television had a very drastic opinion about the winners, Måneskin.

“It is a bestiary of perverts, Degenerate homosexuals, garbage that smells of AIDS“said the presenter of the CTV channel.”Thank goodness they didn’t broadcast it in Belarus“.

“The modern world of democracy and progress successfully advances towards total insanity, towards perversion, towards individuals in thongs, towards the destruction of everything human, “he criticized.” We must separate ourselves from this progress by the Iron Curtain. We prefer the dictatorship. The whole world will sink into the abyss, but Belarus remains an island of freedom“.