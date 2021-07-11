07/10/2021 at 7:00 PM CEST

.

Giorgio Chiellini, captain of the Italian national team, assured this Saturday that matches such as the final of the European Championship that will be played this Sunday at Wembley against England are special because “They may not happen again in your career” and stressed that his team is “an inch” from glory.

“It is incredible luck to be able to play this game, they are games that may not happen again in your career. But you have to relieve the tension, we know how important it is, you do not need to emphasize it, but keep your concentration high. You have to enjoy, with joy. You have to play with carefree and a little crazy, “said Chiellini at the press conference the day before.

“We are enjoying this adventure, we breathe something different in the air. We went from three centimeters to two centimeters. Now the last centimeter is missing and we have to reach it all together, “added the Italian captain.

Chiellini, who will form the rear with Leonardo Bonucci at Wembley, considered that the final will be played by the two teams that “most deserved” to advance and acknowledged that the Italian squad felt with great confidence from the beginning.

“We were clear that we would have a great Eurocup, then the road is full of unforeseen events. But our idea was always that we would have a great Euro Cup. We felt that we were ready to do something great. Starting the tournament in Rome gave us a bonus. Going out with your audience next door gave us more push, “he said.

He expressed his deep appreciation for Harry Kane, the forward who put England into the final with a monumental semi-final performance against Denmark.

“Kane is a world-class forward. I remember the first time I measured myself with him, it was a friendly match in Turin. He has physical strength, but he knows how to score with a header, he knows how to pass, he knows how to throw free kicks. Is incredible, I am one of those who appreciates you the most. I will be lucky to see him tomorrow on the field, it’s always nice to play against these forwards, “he said.

He is clear that it will be essential to know how to read the moments of the game and act lucidly to defeat England, a team that will have the support of 60,000 fans.

“Tomorrow we need a warm heart because if not, you will not survive at Wembley, and without a cool head either. There will be moments when you will have to be lucid, it is unthinkable that we master the ninety minutes. It’s a final and to win you have to be careful with all the details, “he said.

The defender respects England a lot and highlighted his solidity in all areas of the field.

“England is not Spain, it has different characteristics. I think the players who deserved the most at this European Championship reached the final. They are solid, physically strong, with strong players and a good organization provided by the coach. It is not a team that plays like Spain, but they are strong, they received half a goal in the entire Eurocup and as soon as they have space they can hurt you, “he said.

In his speech, Chiellini also returned to analyze the moments before the penalty shootout against Spain, when he hugged Jordi Alba in the draw to relieve tension, a gesture that has been received with different opinions in the critics.

“I have many games of experience, I grew a lot over the years, I enjoy every moment of my last years of career. I always do it with a smile and respect for my rivals. I always did it, I did it before and also in this European Championship. tactics. I’m like that through thick and thin. I think in the end we have mutual respect, “he explained.

And no controversy about alleged favors to England because they play the final at home: “It is not the first time that a team has made the final at home, they have been good at reaching the final.”