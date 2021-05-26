They are finally getting married! Christian Nodal and gives Belinda a ring | Instagram

The singer of the Mexican regional Christian Nodal shared two photos excited because Belinda has agreed to be his wife.

His fans immediately began to make his publication viral, as did the media, this long-awaited news from the followers of both singers had been expected for a few months.

Two tender and romantic photos were shared on the official account of Christian nodalOn the other hand, Belinda also shared a photo, both are extremely excited to share this exciting news.

The couple’s relationship was a strong surprise for everyone because nobody expected it, being precisely the interpreter of “Of the kisses that I gave you“, a song that he precisely performed alongside Belinda in La Voz México.

Also read: From the back, Jem Wolfie highlights his waist with tight pants

It is said that both were traveling in Spain and that the singer gave her the engagement ring in a very fine and romantic restaurant from what can be seen in the images.

As hype Nodal wrote in the description that Belinda Peregrin Schull had made him the happiest man in the world, because she had agreed to become his wife, his post has more than a million red hearts.

Several friends, perhaps family members and especially his fans have congratulated him on this new stage in his life, moved by him knowing that Belinda is his adoration, from the moment they shared their relationship they have always been seen to be most in love.

It may interest you: Upholstered with pearls, Cynthia Rodríguez inspires Carlos Rivera

At the beginning of their love affair, both of them were working together on Mexico’s voice, We could say that it was there where their love arose, although others affirm that they already knew each other before, but very little, it was this program with which we began to see their beautiful relationship that at first was somewhat criticized because it was said that it was just one way to get the public’s attention.

As the weeks and months passed, we realized that their love was real, especially because of how expressive and loving they became when they were together.

Belinda also shared a photo of this beautiful session, in it she wrote a famous phrase “an image says more than a thousand words”, also stating that she is considered to be the happiest woman in the world, her publication has more than half a million like’s .

Read also: Transparent stockings! Noelia wears them like a flirtatious goddess

Her future husband responded in the comment box telling her that he loved her and also put many hearts on her, since they began their relationship and showed her on digital media we have always observed that Christian Nodal is much more expressive and “loving” than Belinda, At least on his social networks, it is possible that he is also like him but alone.

Great Mexican personalities have written congratulatory comments to the couple in the publication of the interpreter of “Sapito” we find comments from Flor Rubio, Isabel Madow and Gomita.

The couple was wearing quite mixed outfits, Belinda was wearing a black tank dress with some sparkles, it seems that she was also wearing a shawl or perhaps it would be wide sleeves of her garment, as for Nodal she was wearing a black shirt.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

The singer and model was wearing an impressive engagement ring with a large rock, she also had a beautiful red rose in her hand, both were facing the front and in profile in the photograph, smiling happiest and in love.

Surely soon they will be able to share something from their stay in Spain where the beautiful actress is recording a series for Netflix and her beloved boyfriend now fiancé was accompanying her.