“They are favorites, but so was Arsenal and we eliminated them”

05/25/2021 at 8:38 PM CEST

Villarreal defender Pau Torres said that the team is prepared for the final of the Europa League on Wednesday against Manchester United, a duel they face knowing that the English team is the favorite, but recalled that “so was Arsenal and we remove it & rdquor ;.

“When you reach a final, you face the best rivals. We face the game as always, analyzing it well, seeing what its virtues are. We have faced great players and we are prepared. We will seek to draw our weapons and go for the game& rdquor ;, Torres explained at the pre-match press conference.

The international defender advanced that they want to take control of the game and not let them run because in an open game they consider United better than them, so he pointed out that “we want to take the duel to our field. If we have the ball, we can hurt them & rdquor ;.

Torres affirmed that it is very special to join in the game with several generations of homegrown players to defend their people in a final, which they have finally reached, and affirmed that they will be up to the task.

“For many it is our first European final. It is the most important game of our career for many of us. We are going to prepare it well to face it with the maximum guarantees & rdquor ;, he added.

The player expressed that, although they qualified for the final several weeks ago, they had to finish LaLiga and until they have done so they have not been able to focus on the decisive match.

“We have teammates who have won the competition on several occasions. They have to guide us. We really want to face the game, this will replace the possible nerves that we may have for the final & rdquor ;, he indicated.

Finally, Torres addressed the fans: “I would tell the fans to enjoy every moment and the final. They know how difficult it is. Rest assured, that the team will be at the level of the final and that we will give everything to try to take the cup home & rdquor ;, he concluded.