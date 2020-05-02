AMC has released the first (long) preview of the second season of ‘NOS4A2 (Nosferatu)’, the supernatural horror series created by his showrunner, Jami O’Brien (‘Fear the Walking Dead’), from the popular novel written by Joe Hill.

Zachary Quinto leads his cast as Charlie Manx, a seemingly immortal dangerous psychopath who feeds on the souls of children and deposits what remains of them in Christmasland, a frozen and convoluted town a product of Manx’s imagination, where every day It is Christmas and unhappiness is considered a crime.

But Manx sees his entire world threatened when Vic McQueen, a young, working-class artist played by debutant Ashleigh Cummings, discovers that she possesses a dangerous gift: the supernatural ability to track Charlie Manx …

Set eight years after the events of the first season, in this new season we meet a Manx who, after facing his own mortality and having almost died at the hands of Vic, emerges to desperately take revenge on her. To do this, he will set his eyes on the most important person in his life: his eight-year-old son, Wayne.

Wayne’s race for the soul leads Vic and Charlie back to an inevitable confrontation, forcing them both to face the mistakes of their past to secure Wayne’s future, whether in the real world, or in Christmasland.

Again produced by AMC Studios and Tornante Television, this second season will premiere in the United States, with a double episode, next Sunday, June 21, without AMC setting a date for our country at the moment. Probably after summer …

