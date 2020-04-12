Arepa is a food of Venezuelan origin that has wreaked havoc throughout Latin America as its flavor has conquered many for its versatility. Its filling varies, you can fill it with cheese, eggs, sausages, chicken, meat, grains and much more. What a wonder!

Venezuelan arepa

For its preparation you will only need:

1- Corn flour

2- Salt

3- Water

Steps to prepare

1- Pour the water into a bowl, add salt to taste, then add the precooked corn flour little by little. Once you have poured it all, go kneading until it forms a homogeneous mass. Note: avoid that the dough is lumpy, to achieve this you must knead for about 3 minutes.

Venezuelan arepa

2- Let the flour rest for about 5 minutes and resume the kneading. If, after letting it sit, the dough is very soft or very dry, add more flour or water.

3- To make the arepas, you will have to make medium balls with the dough, then begin to flatten them with the palms of your hands to make the traditional form of the Venezuelan arepa.

4- Subsequently, place a teaspoon of oil on an iron and spread it with the help of a napkin, let it heat for about a minute and then place your arepas in the famous budare or frying pan and ready, cook for 8 minutes.

