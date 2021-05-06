They are black! Galilea Montijo is betrayed by her wardrobe | Instagram

Betrayed by her wardrobe! The beautiful Galilea Montijo apparently was not very comfortable last Wednesday, May 5, in the Hoy Program and she was right, since her dress ended up betraying her and showing that they were black!

The host of the famous morning of Televisa looked really spectacular with her long-sleeved and very fitted animal print dress, but what was not long at all was the wardrobe itself.

Internet users did not miss the detail of the dress of Galilea Montijo since they ensure during the entire emission of the Today Program He was lowering it and the pronounced opening in it revealed the color of the garment that the beautiful Gali wore under her wardrobe.

It may interest you: He could end up in the hospital! Raúl Araiza had a risky visit

Viewers indicated that the dress of Andrea Legarreta’s partner left much more visible than the legs of the beautiful wife of Fernando Reina Iglesias; something that they also did not let go unnoticed was his prominent abdomen.

On several occasions, social networks have assured that the actress is also pregnant due to the situation already mentioned; However, the same television presenter has proclaimed herself in this regard and has assured that she is not expecting a second child.

It may interest you: Today’s driver assisted by Televisa medical services

Martha Galilea Montijo She has shared without regret that the bulging of her belly is the result of colitis, a condition that causes inflammation in this area and in the past, the famous Guadalajara has made it clear that it is not in her plans to have another child.

Montijo has pointed out that the process was very difficult for her after the birth of Matteo, her son, who suffered from depression and that it was very difficult for her to accept her body and lose weight; so it would not be an option to become a mother again.

Despite what was happening in four walls, viewers saw a quick return of Gali to television and she looked really spectacular in Little Giants, her work revival helped her a lot to recover.

It may interest you: Today Program, Andrea Legarreta boasts everything that God gave him

Much was also said that Galilea Montijo resorted to an unconventional method to quickly lose weight, entering food into his stomach only with a zonda, pure liquids.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

In the midst of the dimes and diretes the only certainty is that Montijo has won the hearts of Mexicans and that is why he has remained for so long by Andrea Legarreta’s side in the morning star of Televisa. Congratulations!.