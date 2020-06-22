BLACKPINK: They are back with a new look that impressed the fandom | INSTAGRAM

The return of the famous girls, BLACKPINK, is easy one of the most anticipated in this 2020, because in fact we know that the members of their team have been working hard for several months for their comeback to be something unforgettable.

And last but not least, the girls are beautiful, this change of look showed that she can look better and better.

It’s all about their return to music, which will be on June 26 and you can hear a preview of the new album by the most successful girl group Kpop. We have been waiting for it for a long time, however, we can say that it has been worth every second, since we already heard a preview in his Instagram.

For this and for its new appearance, his fans went crazy, they already have a name and release date for the first single of their new album, which will be released in September and will come with many more surprises.

What we all expected too, was to see their new looks and they already revealed them with their respective promotional images, falling in love with one another who did not know them and reaffirming their great admiration for their loyal fans.

Lisa, she decided on a captivating red mane, for her part Jennie went from white to black, totally opposite and shocking. Rosé decided on gray hair and Jisoo chose a black that makes her look quite impressive.

The first track revealed is titled: « How You Like That » and will be the first breakout release, since « Kill This Love, » which came out in 2019 in April. Although there are no exact details of what will be of the new album, it seems and it is almost certain that it will be a great success.

Recall that the k-pop girl group made history on November 11 at 7:35 p.m., surpassing the billion views on YouTube with the hit Ddu-du ddu-du. The girl group of k-pop made history ?, because on November 11 at 7:35 p.m. they surpassed a billion views on YouTube with their song.