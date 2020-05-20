It may still be long before summer arrives, and with the coronavirus pandemic it is not something that is exciting either, but there are two people who can solve that, with the publication of the first image of ‘Phineas and Ferb: Candace Against the Universe ‘.

The film was announced in 2019 as part of the original content for Disney +.

The animated series was released in August 2007 and followed the experiences of Phineas Flynn and his British stepbrother, Ferb Fletcher. during the summer holidays. Every day, the boys come up with a big project, which annoys their sister Candance Flynn, who tries to accuse them with mom.

The first image from ‘Phineas and Ferb: Candace Against the Universe’ shows that most of the characters reprise their roles, except for the character of Ferb, who will be played by actor David Errigo Jr.

Some details of the film have been previously revealed by one of the co-creators of the animated series, Dan Povenmire.

The events of the film will take place before the final episode of the Disney Channel series and the conclusion of the boys’ summer vacation.

The plot will follow Phineas and his friends as they embark on an animated adventure to rescue their older sister Candace, after she has been abducted by aliens.

They will surely be joined by other iconic characters from Disney television animation during their adventure, such as the Perry, the Platypus, and the evil Doctor Doofenshmirtz.

Despite some delays in production due to the current health crisis, co-creator Dan Povenmire has posted on Twitter to provide updates about how the movie is going.

I’m doing these fixes myself because our overseas studios are under stress from Covid and I’m the only artist still on staff here in LA. #everyframecounts #PhineasandFerb #disneyplus pic.twitter.com/YmsQ80rJ77 – Dan Povenmire (@DanPovenmire) May 6, 2020

In this tweet, Povenmire describes that the animation for the film is taking place at home, although the release date of ‘Phineas and Ferb: Candace Against the Universe’ is currently unknown.