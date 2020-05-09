After ‘Muppets Most Wanted’ got a low box office, the mouse company decided to give them a new chance with a new series in 2015, but after a new failure, he decided to give these beloved characters a long break, so since that year we have had no new news from them, until now, since the new series ‘Muppets Now’ will premiere on Disney Plus

The series will present various activities, so each character would have their own section within the program, and it is expected that they will have various guest stars, which will undoubtedly make the new show more dynamic, so fans of these characters have reason to start getting excited.

This information was confirmed by Kermit the Frog, who using his social networks shared the news with his fans. Exclusively for #DisneyPlus in 2020, The Muppets is proud to present Muppets Now, a new short series without a script! I’d love to tell you more, but The Legal Weasel is right behind me. Gulp! ”Kermit said.

While the series had been revealed in past D23, Disney had no longer shared any more information regarding the new program, so it is a surprise that out of nowhere it has revealed that the series is already ready to premiere in the summer, so it is speculated that it could arrive during the month of July.

Thus, the new series of the Muppets was not so affected by the pandemic which has caused the coronavirus, so Disney + will be able to release new and original content, something that will surely attract new subscribers, considering the popularity of these puppets.

In this way, the new series ‘Muppets Now’ can be seen on Disney Plus and in this regard, the mouse company has said the following. “Fans of The Muppets will be able to see more of Kermit, Miss Piggy and their friends in the next series of Disney + that will premiere this summer”, so we just have to wait for the official date to be released to see the new program of the puppets.