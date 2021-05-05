they are auctioning one of the tickets to space

Blue Origin is ready. Finally they are going to make the first space flight with a crew, which will be in July of this year according to their estimates. For such an occasion, Blue Origin is auctioning one of the seats on the flight. If you have enough money (and luck), you can fly into space on Jeff Bezos’ rocket.

The first flight is expected to occur next July 20, if everything goes according to plan. If all goes as expected, it will be Blue Origin’s first manned mission to outer space. Previously, the New Shepard has carried out a total of 15 consecutive missions to space and back beyond the border that separates the Earth from outer space.

A (very short) trip to cross the Karamán Line

The New Shepard will carry those on board above the Karamán Line (100 km altitude), which is considered the limit of the atmosphere and the beginning of outer space. The Kármán Line is an attempt at a legal definition of what is space and what is not. However, the crew aboard the New Shepard will experience a sense of weightlessness once they reach this limit.

As detailed by Blue Origin, the mission will last approximately 10 minutes. During the first two minutes the rocket flies at Mach 3 speed to climb into the sky. From the third minute the sensation of weightlessness begins (the booster is also separated from the capsule with the crew) and at minute 4 the apogee occurs crossing the Karamán Line. From there the reentry to Earth begins with the capsule descending. Around minute 9 the parachutes are opened to finally land in minute 10 of the mission.

It remains to be seen how much one is willing to pay to experience weightlessness for one minute and make a round trip from space in ten minutes. Blue Origin has opened an auction for this it consists of three phases. In the three phases from today to June 12, a bid will be made and only the highest offers will pass until a final offer is reached, which will be the one to which the ticket to the space is awarded.

The winner receive two days of pre-flight training and preparation. Likewise, you must agree not to reveal private information of Blue Origin after the flight. Of course, you will have to be of legal age as well. Blue Origin says it plans to donate the amount of the winning bid to Club for the Future, its own non-profit organization.

Blue Origin is just the latest aerospace company to plan tourist flights to space. SpaceX, for example, already has one underway to go to the Moon, while Virgin Galactic prepares flights similar to those of Blue Origin. Even the International Space Station can be a tourist destination.

